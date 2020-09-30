Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker introduced the Realme Narzo 20 series in India last week. Narzo 20 series comprises of Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro & Narzo 20A. Narzo 20 & Narzo 20 Pro have been on the first sale in the country. Today, Narzo 20A smartphone is all set to go on sale. The online sale will commence at 12 noon via Flipkart & Realme.com. The handset will be offered with a discount of Rs 2,500, 5 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options. Realme Narzo 20 Smartphone’s 1.3 Lakh Units Sold Online During the First Sale in India.

In terms of specifications, Narzo 20A features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Realme Narzo 20A (Photo Credits: Realme India)

For optics, the smartphone comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup flaunting a 12MP main lens, a 2MP monochrome sensor & a 2MP retro camera. Upfront, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies & video calls. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset coupled with up to 4GB of RAM & 64GB of internal storage.

Realme Narzo 20A (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The device comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging support. The smartphone will be offered in two variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB storage & 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

Realme Narzo 20A (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor & a Micro-USB port. Coming to the pricing, Realme Narzo 20A is priced at Rs 8,499 for 3GB & 32GB whereas the 4GB & 64GB model costs Rs 9,499.

