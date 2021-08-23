Realme India has officially launched the C21Y smartphone in the country. The handset will be made available for sale on August 30, 2021 at 12 noon via Flipkart, Realme.com and other retail stores. Realme C21Y is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB model and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. Realme C21Y To Be Launched Today in India; Check Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

The Realme C21Y phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The handset comes powered by a Unisoc T610 SoC paired with Mali-G52 GPU and up to 4GB of RAM.

Making a grand entry, the #realmeC21Y has arrived! ✅5000mAh Massive Battery ✅16.5cm (6.5") Large Display ✅Instant Fingerprint Sensor ✅13MP AI Triple Camera & much more! Starting at ₹8,999. First Sale at 12 PM on 30th August.

The device comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main camera, a 2MP B&W lens and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there is a 5MP AI selfie camera.

Connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, 4G LTE & Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. The phone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging support. Realme C21Y also gets a magnetometer, a proximity sensor, accelerometer and ambient light sensor.

