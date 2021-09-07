Realme GT Master Edition 6GB + 128GB variant will go on sale for the first time in India tomorrow at 12 PM IST. Interested buyers can purchase the handset via Flipkart. The base 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 25,999. There will be an additional discount of Rs 2000 via all bank cards. The other two variants - 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB are already available through Flipkart, the Realme website and offline retail stores. Realme GT Master Edition 6GB + 128GB Variant To Go on Sale From September 8 via Flipkart.

As for prices, the 6GB +128GB variant has been priced at Rs 25,999 while the 8GB +128GB model has a price tag of Rs 27,999. The top-end 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 29,999.

The Realme GT Master Edition comes with a suitcase design which is an artwork of Naoto Fukasawa. It boasts a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Explore more avenues with the #realmeGT Master Edition! It is now available in the all-new 6GB+128GB variant with additional ₹2,000 Off* from 12 PM, 8th September. #MasteryBeyondSpeed *Offer applicable on all bank cards Know more: https://t.co/coLsmtauig pic.twitter.com/xW6T4ZS87o — realme (@realmeIndia) September 6, 2021

As for optics, there is a triple camera module at the back consisting of a 64MP primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls. It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. For uninterrupted experience, Realme has packed the phone with a 4300 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging.

