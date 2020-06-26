Realme Narzo 10A smartphone is all set to go on sale today through Flipkart & Realme.com. The handset will be made available for online sale at 12 pm IST. The smartphone will be offered with an instant Rs 1,000 discount, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, an extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options. Realme Narzo 10 Series With a 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Coming to the specifications, the Realme Narzo 10A features a 6.5-inch mini-drop fullscreen LCD multi-touch HD display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. For clicking photographs, the smartphone comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup flaunting a 12MP main camera, a 2MP portrait lens & a 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, there is a 5MP camera for selfies & video calls with AI beauty mode.

The handset comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W power charging & reverse charging support. Powered by MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, the Narzo 10A runs on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system. The smartphone is launched in so blue, so white shades & will be offered with 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage. Realme Narzo 10A mobile phone's price has been increased by Rs 500 & now costs Rs 8,999.

