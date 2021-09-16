Realme India expanded its C lineup today by launching the C25Y smartphone. The affordable smartphone is the first to get a 50MP primary camera. Realme C25Y has been introduced as an upgrade to the Realme C25 device. It is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant whereas the 4GB + 128GB handset costs Rs 11,999. Pre-orders for the handset will commence on September 20 at 12 noon and the first sale will commence on September 27, 2021, via Flipkart, Realme.com and retail outlets. Realme C25Y To Be Launched Today in India; Check Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Realme C25Y (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme C25Y features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Introducing the powerful #realmeC25Y with: ✅5000mAh Mega Battery ✅50MP AI Triple Camera ✅Unisoc T610 Powerful Processor & much more! Starting from ₹10,999. First Sale at 12 PM, 27th September. Pre-booking starts at 12 PM on 20th September.https://t.co/dADbWnJfGh pic.twitter.com/ynP9tWC9tF — realme (@realmeIndia) September 16, 2021

For optics, it gets a 50MP main camera, a 2MP mono lens and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Realme C25Y (Photo Credits: Realme)

The handset runs on an Android 11 based Realme R Edition OS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W quick charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, a 3.5mm headphone jack and 4G LTE. Realme C25Y also gets a fingerprint sensor on the back.

