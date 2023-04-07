New Delhi, April 7 : Google is now ready to come into the forefront of the AI battle among the tech giants. Microsoft backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been on a roll creating massive waves of frenzied AI discussions about both good and bad sides of the intelligent tech. Ever since, Microsoft has been introducing an array of AI-powered features across its range of offerings.

Although Google jumped on to the AI-chatbot bandwagon soon after the phenomenal success of the ChatGPT, its Bard AI-bot really didn’t manage to take off till now. However, the tech giant claims that rapid improvements are being made on the AI-chatbot and soon it will impress with its artificial smartness. Let’s take a deeper look at the developments. Can Elon Musks Neuralink Tech Really Read Your Mind.

As Microsoft keeps on launching new AI features to almost all its products and services, including a range of AI tech powered features to the Bing search engine, Google is still trying to pick up its pace.

As per the Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, the company is making fast developments on its own AI chatbot. However, it is still not known, if the new improved chatbot will be a new version of Bard or will be named something else.

Google’s search engine team is said to be working on a human like natural conversational feature for its AI-chatbot that is similar to the ChatGPT. In a recent interview, Pichai has said that soon people will be able to have proper conversations with its large language model (LLM) powered chatbot.

Despite the huge concerns regarding the AI powered bots creating a menace in the tech world, or taking over millions of human jobs, Google boss Pichai says, that he thinks it is a huge opportunity and not a threat to the human race.

Google holds around 93% of the search engine market, hence its AI-powered chatbot is supposed to reach a much wider range of users and also expected to be more impactful than the ChatGPT powered Bing.

While we don’t know when exactly Google’s improved AI chatbot is going to hit the market, as the tech giant is still mum about the launch timeline. But given the stiff competition, we definitely think it will be pretty soon. So, we can expect to converse with the Google chatbot soon and experience the new era of the advent of the Artificial Intelligence.

