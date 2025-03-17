Mumbai, March 17: Realme has revealed the price of its new smartphone, the Realme P3 5G, ahead of its official launch date. The Realme P3 series 5G was set to launch in India on March 19, 2025; however, now the company has shared a list of variants and their prices along with their sale dates for the Indian market.

Realme P3 5G comes with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor and is available in three colours: Space Silver, Nebula Pink, and Comet Grey. The company has launched the smartphone in the INR 15,000 to INR 20,000 price range, and it offers a larger battery, camera, high-quality display, and more. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra New ‘Dark’ Variant Teased, Launch Expected Soon; Check Details.

Realme P3 5G Price in India

The Realme P3 5G price for the base variant, which has 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, is INR 16,999. The middle variant, which offers 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, is INR 17,999. Realme P3 5G top variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is introduced at INR 19,999 price tag.

The Chinese smartphone company also announced an INR 2,000 bank discount, making the effective price for each - INR 14,999, INR 15,999 and INR 17,999, respectively. Besides, there are other offers such as an exchange bonus worth INR 500 off on an old Realme device, 10,000 Realme coins on the first buy and coin benefits for buying productions from an X account. The Realme P3 5G early bird sale will officially begin on March 19, 2025, at 6:00 PM.

Realme P3 5G Specifications and Features

Realme P3 5G boasts a 6,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. The company also comes with 90 fps support for BGMI and GT boost to enhance the gaming experience. It has an IP69 water and dust resistance rating.

The new P3 5G has a 6.67-inch AMOLED Pro-XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits of peak brightness, a 1500Hz touch sampling rate, and AI eye care. In terms of AI features, it has AI Ultra Touch Control and AI Motion Control.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 is getting 7,50,000 AnTuTu benchmarks. It is mated with Adreno 810 GPU, LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The RAM can be boosted up to 18GB using internal memory. It has an aerospace cooling system to maintain the temperature while doing demanding tasks. iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Plus To Be Replaced With iPhone 17 Ultra and iPhone 17 Air, Apple’s iOS 19 Expected To Introduce Major Redesign to iPhones; Check Details Here.

It has a 50MP rear primary camera, 2MP portrait camera and 16GB selfie camera. Further, the company has added Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, stereo speakers, USB Type-C charging and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Details about Realme P3 Ultra price, specifications and features yet to be announced.

