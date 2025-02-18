Mumbai, February 18: Realme P3 Series 5G is launched in India with the segment's first 'glow-in-the-dark' design and three attractive colour options: Nebula Green, Galaxy Purple, and Saturn Brown. The series includes two models: Realme P3 Pro 5G and Realme P3X 5G. The smartphones have been launched with a larger battery, capable processor, and better protection against harsh environments. Realme P3 Pro 5G comes with a sleek and slim design.

The P series of Realme targets an audience looking for a smartphone in the INR 15,000 to INR 25,000 price range. The company teased its P3 Pro 5G smartphone with a design that "glows in the dark" made with colour-changing fibre, while the P3X 5G comes with premium vegan leather. Vivo V50 Price, Pre-Booking, Sale Date and Offers; Know All About Newly Launched Vivo Smartphone in India With ZEISS Camera Setup.

Realme P3 Pro 5G Specifications and Features

Reamle P3 Pro 5G comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, and the company promises to offer 90fps support for the BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) game. Besides claiming to offer faster gaming response and lower heating due to its larger 6,050mm2 VC cooling chamber, the Chinese smartphone company introduced "AI Ultra Touch Control" for a lag-free experience. It comes with 6.83-inch 1.5K 120Hz quad-curved EdgeFlow display, 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging,

Realme P3 Pro comes with a 50MP Sony IMX896 camera with AI Snap Mode, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Best Face, AI Motion Unblur, and AI Image Enhancement features. Besides, it offers 'Underwater mode' for taking photos underwater. It has a RealmeUI 6.0 operating system that includes AI recording summary, AI Writer, AI Smart Loop 2.0, AI Reply and Circle to Search. The device has a 7.99mm slim design and 190 grams of weight. It has IP69, IP68, and IP66 water and dust resistance ratings and military-grade shock resistance.

Realme P3X 5G Specifications and Features

Realme P3X 5G was launched in India. It has a triple camera design on the rear and three colour options: Midnight Blue, Lunar Silver, and Stellar Pink. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, a 50MP primary camera, a 120Hz Eye Comfort Display, 128GB storage, and up to 18GB RAM (expandable). It also has IP68 and IP69 ratings for better protection against dust and water and comes with RealmeUI 6.0. HONOR X Series To Launch Soon in India, Company Shares Teaser Image; Check Details.

Realme P3 Pro 5G, Realme P3X 5G Price in India

Realme P3 Pro 5G price in India, with INR 2,000 bank offer applied, starts at INR 21,999 for 8GB+128GB variant, INR 22,999 for 8GB+256GB variant and 12GB+256GB variant is launched at INR 24,999. The sale of this smartphone will start on February 25, 2025, at 12 PM. On the other hand, the Realme P3X 5G price starts at INR 12,999 and INR 13,999 for 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants after the INR 1,000 bank offer is applied. It will go on sale on February 28, 2025 at 12 PM.

