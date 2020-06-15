Realme Watch Scheduled for Online Sale Tomorrow via Flipkart & Realme Site; Prices, Specifications & Offers

Realme recently launched its first smartwatch in the country, which is called as Realme Watch. With the launch of the Realme smartwatch, the company marked its footprints in the IoT space. Priced at Rs 3,999 in India, the Realme Watch will go on sale tomorrow in India via Flipkart and the official Realme website. The smartwatch will be mated available for purchase at 12 pm IST. The watch will also be available through offline retailers soon. The main underlines of the smartwatch are large 1.4-inch coloured display, real-time heart rate monitoring, personalised watch faces, blood oxygen level monitoring, 14 sport modes, music & camera controls, smart notifications, and more. Realme X3 SuperZoom Likely To Be Launched In India on June 26; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

The company also offers fashion design wrist straps in three different colours - Red, Blue, and Green, that can be bought for Rs 499 each. The new smartwatch comes with a 1.4-inch curved touchscreen coloured display. It is preloaded with 12 watch faces, however, the company will bring over 100 watch faces through an over-the-air (OTA) update later on. It also gets real-time heart rate monitoring which is possible due to a dedicated photoplethysmogram (PPG) sensor.

Whether heading out or staying in, the #realmeWatch will be by your side to make sure your style always stays at its peak. Next sale at 12 PM, 16th June on https://t.co/n3vAbwuqXx & @Flipkart. Know more: https://t.co/Ig2CRcF0yD #TimeToBeSmarter pic.twitter.com/gReLgqjMsr — realme Link (@realmeLink) June 14, 2020

Coming to the features, the smartwatch from Realme offers a mix of fitness and smart features, which is similar to the existing range of smartwatches currently available in the market. The company has also integrated 14 different sports modes on the smartwatch such as Badminton, Cricket, Indoor Run, Outdoor Run, Walk, and Yoga, among others. The smartwatch is also designed to provide reminders for sleep monitoring, sedentary, hydration, and meditation relaxing.

Realme Watch India Sale (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Unlike Apple Watch or any other premium smartphones, the Realme Watch does not allow the users to attend the voice calls. However, the Realme Watch is designed to provide notification alerts like any voice calls, SMS messages, or chat messages on apps such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. However, the users can reject a call or mute its alert directly from the smartwatch.

Coming to the specifications, the Realme Watch sports a 1.4-inch display with touchscreen support and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 featuring a resolution of

320x320 pixels. The smartphone is IP68-certified making it dust and water-resistant. For connectivity, the smartwatch gets Bluetooth v5.0. It is compatible with any smartphone running Android 5.0 Lollipop or above along with the Realme Link app. The smartwatch is fuelled by a 160mAh battery that can provide battery backup up to seven days. The company claims that it can provide 9-day battery life if the heart rate monitor is disabled. The watch also gets a Power Saving Mode offering up to 20 days of usage on a single charge.

