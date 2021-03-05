Redmi K40 series phones are rumoured to be launched in India as Mi 11X Series. Redmi K40 Series was launched in China last month and a report had previously revealed that it could be launched as Poco F3 outside the Chinese markets, but now, a new report has claimed that the Redmi K40 Series phones will not be launched under the Poco brand. Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro devices will be launched in India as Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro respectively. Redmi Note 10 Series Launched in India From Rs 11,999; First Online Sale on March 16, 2021.

Tipster Kacper Skrzypek shared an internal code that reveals a handset with a codename 'Aliothin' and a model number M2012K11AI. This phone is likely to be called Mi 11X as the suffix 'in' represents India. The tipster also shared a screenshot of code with a handset named Mi 11X Pro which could be a re-branded model of the Redmi K40 Pro.

A third model was also spotted with the codename 'haydn_pro_global' and it is suffixed with the word 'global' instead of 'in'. So, this hints that it will be launched in the global market. As of now, the specifications of the upcoming Mi 11X and Mi 11X pro are unknown. So we would have to wait until leaks or teasers of devices are out.

