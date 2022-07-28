Samsung India has rolled out the Buy Now and Pay Later option for its Galaxy S22 Series, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphones. ICICI Bank credit card holders with a minimum credit limit of Rs 1.50 lakh can avail this offer at retail stores across India. Samsung's Buy Now, Pay Later scheme also offers zero down payment and a processing fee of 1 percent. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Event Set for August 10; Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 Launch Expected.

It also permits customers to pay 60 percent of the total amount in 18 no-cost EMI monthly instalments. The rest 40 percent can be paid in the 19th instalment as a bullet payment. In addition to this, buyers of Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G will get the Galaxy Watch 4 at Rs 2,999. On the other hand, customers purchasing the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 5G can avail the Galaxy Buds 2 at Rs 2,999.

Samsung Galaxy S22 is priced at Rs 76,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 72,999. The Galaxy S22+ retails at Rs 84,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 88,999. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at Rs 1.09 lakh.

