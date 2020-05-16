Samsung Galaxy A21s Smartphone With 5000mAh Battery Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A21s Launched (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Samsung, the South Korean technology giant has officially launched the Galaxy A21s smartphone. The handset sports a 6.5-inch display, quad rear camera setup, 5,000mAh massive battery, AMOLED panel and much more. The design of the smartphone is very much identical to the original Galaxy A21. As compared with the latter, it comes with better cameras, more space, more RAM, and a bigger battery. The phone maker hasn't revealed the chipset name, however, it is an octa-core processor that is clocked at 2.0GHz. Samsung to Reopen Its Exclusive Brand Stores in Green & Orange Zones Across India.

This budget smartphone from Samsung comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED Infinity-O display with HD+ resolution and aspect ratio of 20:9. The Samsung Galaxy A21s flaunts a punch-hole display design, housing a 13MP selfie camera. The circular cut-out is positioned on the left side of the screen.

Coming to the camera department, the smartphone gets a 48MP primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide lens. The device also gets two 2MP sensors for a depth effect and macro shots. The phone also flaunts a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The phone maker is offering the Galaxy A21s in three storage configurations - 3GB RAM, 4GB RAM, and 6GB RAM options. The handset is also offered with 32GB and 64GB onboard storage options with provision to expand the external memory via microSD card. Samsung Galaxy A21s runs on OneUI Core on top of Android 10. It is fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery supporting 15W fast charging technology.

The handset comes in several colour options including black, white, blue, and red. The Samsung Galaxy A21s smartphone is priced at €200, which is around Rs 16,400 in India. The handset will be available for sale starting June 19 onwards.