Samsung, the South Korean tech giant officially launched the Galaxy A32 8GB RAM variant in India. The new model sits along with the existing 6GB RAM variant that was launched earlier this year. Samsung Galaxy A32 8GB RAM model comes in three shades and a RAM Plus feature that allows users to multitask by utilising the in-built storage. The device is priced at Rs 23,499 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and is available for purchase via Samsung.com, retail stores and online portals. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Marketing Images & Key Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

The Galaxy A32 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset gets a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera, an 8MP secondary snapper, a 5MP macro shooter and a 5MP depth snapper. At the front, there is a 20MP selfie shooter.

The smartphone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac and 4G LTE. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W adaptive fast charging support.

