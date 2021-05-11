Samsung introduced the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones in the country earlier this year. The South Korean technology giant is expected to introduce a 5G derivative of the Galaxy A52 in India. The phone maker has reportedly started firmware development for the handset. It could get a higher price tag than the 4G counterpart because of a better screen, processor, and other specifications. Samsung Galaxy M11 Smartphone Now Receiving Latest Android 11 Based One UI 3.1 Core OS Update

However, the report hasn't revealed any exact launch date of the phone. The phone costs EUR 430 (around Rs 37,184) in Europe. The prices are slightly higher due to local taxes and duties. The India-spec variant is expected to cost slightly lesser than the one sold in Europe. Interestingly, a SamMobile's report claimed that the Galaxy A52 5G might be costlier than the 4G version by just Rs 5,000.

It is important to note that the Galaxy A52 4G model was introduced in the country at Rs 26,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant. The bigger 8GB + 128GB variant was launched at Rs 27,999. So, we expect prices of the 5G variant to start somewhere around Rs 30,000 in India.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung)

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy A52 will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The screen also gets a hole-punch cutout housing a 32MP upfront. The rear camera setup gets a 64MP primary lens assisted by a 12MP ultrawide sensor and two 5MP depth and macro cameras. It will be backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The mid-range phone will run Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 out of the box

