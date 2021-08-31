Samsung is all set to announce the prices of the Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone tomorrow in India. The 5G-enabled handset is already available in the global markets. The South Korean technology giant recently teased the smartphone on its social media accounts. Most of the specifications and features of the phone are known thanks to the European listing. Recently, the handset was accidentally listed on Amazon India revealing its price ahead of launch. When launched, the Galaxy A52 5G will be sold exclusively via Amazon India and Samsung's online store. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Prices Leaked on Amazon Ahead of Its India Launch: Report.

As per the listing on Amazon India, the 6GB+128GB model could carry a price tag of Rs 35,999. Though the listing reveals pricing of a single variant, we expect there could be other models on offer as well. However, there are no official details revealed by the phone maker yet.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung)

As per the latest rumours, the India-spec model could share the same specifications as the model sold in the global markets. It is likely to boast a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (Photo Credits: Debayan Roy)

Under the hood, there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3. As for battery backup, it gets a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (Photo Credits: Super Gadge Twitter)

For optics, the phone is said to get a quad rear camera module consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 5MP telephoto sensor. Upfront, there will be a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2021 10:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).