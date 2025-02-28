Mumbai, February 28: After launching new models in the M series, Samsung has announced the launch date for its next A series smartphones in India. Samsung recently launched its Samsung Galaxy M06 5G and Samsung Galaxy M16 5G models in India, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. Now, the South Korean smartphone company aims to introduce the Samsung Galaxy A56, Samsung Galaxy A36, and Samsung Galaxy A26 in India.

The new Galaxy A series models will include three with the same triple camera design as the company's other models. However, in terms of features and specifications, the Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26 will be improved compared to the previous models of the A series. Ahead of the launch, several specifications and features of these devices have been leaked online. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launched in China With Snapdragon 8 Elite, 200MP Leica Periscope Telephoto Camera; Check Price, Specifications, Features and India Launch Date.

Samsung Galaxy A56, Samsung Galaxy A36, Samsung Galaxy A26 Specifications and Features

All three Samsung Galaxy A series models will likely offer a 6.7-inch display. The A26 is expected to include a Super AMOLED display with a U-shaped notch, higher than the 6.5-inch offered in the Samsung Galaxy A25. The Galaxy A56 and A36 will also have similar-sized displays, higher than predecessors' 6.6-inch displays. The Samsung Galaxy A36 and Samsung Galaxy A56 are expected to include an under-display fingerprint scanner, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A26 may launch with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Samsung Galaxy A56 is expected to include an Exynos 1580 processor, while the A36 may include a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC. The models will reportedly offer the same 5,000mAh batteries as their previous models; however, there will be 45W fast-charging support for the A36 and A56. The devices will be offered with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Samsung Galaxy M06 5G Launched in India; Check Prices, Specifications and Features of New Samsung Smartphones.

The cameras on the devices are expected to be 50MP primary with OIS support. The Samsung Galaxy A56, Samsung Galaxy A36 and Samsung Galaxy A26 may run on Android 15-based OneUI 7. Prices range of these models will be according to their segment.

