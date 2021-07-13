Samsung Galaxy F22 smartphone is all set to go on sale today in the Indian market. The device was launched in the country last week and today, it will be made available for sale. The device is similar to the Galaxy A22 phone which was launched in the country at Rs 18,499. The online sale will commence at 12 noon via Flipkart and Samsung India website. Sale offers include a Rs 1,000 discount on prepaid transactions via leading banks' credit cards and debit cards, 10 percent off on Axis Bank credit cards, five percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards and more. Samsung Galaxy F22 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India Starting at Rs 12,499; First Sale on July 13, 2021.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy F22 sports a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, the device comes powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy F22 (Photo Credits: Samsung)

This all-rounder can be all yours tomorrow. Raise your hats to the #FullOnBlockbuster #GalaxyF22. — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) July 12, 2021

For optics, it gets a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth camera. At the front, there is a 13MP lens for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy F22 (Photo Credits: Samsung Galaxy)

The handset packs a 6,000mAh battery with up to 15W fast charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 11 based OneUI 3.1 out of the box. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 4G LTE, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Samsung Galaxy F22 is priced at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 14,999.

