Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker officially launched its Galaxy F52 5G smartphone in the Chinese market. The handset is currently available for pre-orders in the country and it will go on sale from June 1, 2021. However, the company has not announced the international availability and pricing of the device. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is priced at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 22,700) for the sole 8GB + 128GB model. The smartphone comes in Dusky Black and Magic White shades. Samsung Reveals 3 Power Management ICs for DDR5 DRAM Chips: Report.

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung)

The Galaxy F52 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the device comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung)

The device comes packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Connectivity options include G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset comes loaded with features such as an Eye Protection mode for reading on-screen in the dark and a Night mode for clicking pictures at night.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2021 02:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).