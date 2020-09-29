New Delhi, Sep 29: Samsung on Tuesday announced new prices of two of its cheapest smartphones in the Galaxy M series, the Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11. Galaxy M11 will be available starting Rs 10,499 for the (3+32 GB) variant and Rs 11,999 for (4+64 GB) variant with an effective price cut of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 respectively. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 With Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched in India at Rs 17,999.

Meanwhile, Galaxy M01 is available to consumers starting Rs 7,999 (3+32 GB) variant with an effective price cut of Rs 400. Samsung had launched the Galaxy M01 along with the Galaxy M11 in June and this is the second price cut for the cheaper smartphone.

The Galaxy M01 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ display. It uses Snapdragon 439 SoC, which is fairly on the lower side as far as performance is concerned. The smartphone comes with two rear cameras: 13MP primary camera and another 2MP camera. On the front, there is a 5MP lens and inside the phone, there is a 4000 mAh battery. The M11 has a bigger 6.4-inch display with HD+ resolution. It is powered by Snapdragon 450, another low-end processor and has a 5000 mAh battery.

