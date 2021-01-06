Samsung will be unveiling a new budget centric smartphone in India, christened Galaxy M02s. It is the same handset that the South Korean tech giant introduced in the Nepal market earlier this week. Now the phone is all set to make its India debut tomorrow at 1 pm IST. The phone looks stylish with a textured finish at the back. The main highlights are Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, triple rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery and more. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone Gets Android 11 Based One UI 3.0 Stable Update.

Samsung's new budget smartphone will come as a single variant, similar to the phone introduced in Nepal. It will be offered in three colours - Red, Blue and Black. It gets a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1,560 x 720 pixels sporting a waterdrop-style notch upfront housing the front camera. Under the hood, there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor that will be clubbed with Adreno 506 GPU. The SoC will be paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The company will also offer memory expandable provision via a microSD card slot.

For photography, there is a triple camera at the back positioned at the top-left corner in a rectangular module. It consists of a 13MP primary shooter assisted by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 5MP lens for selfies and video calls. Moreover, volume controls and power button are placed at the right-hand side of the handset. It runs on Android 10 with OneUI on top. The budget phone packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M02s (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

As far as prices are concerned, the phone costs NPR 15,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. It converts to Rs 9,900 approximately. The phone will be sold exclusively via Amazon India, and sale details will be announced during the launch. We can expect the phone maker to introduce the phone somewhere around Rs 10,000.

