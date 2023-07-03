New Delhi, July 3: After tons of speculations regarding the Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S23 FE models, Samsung India has officially confirmed the launch of a new variant of the last Galaxy S21 FE 5G in the country.

Samsung has launched a microsite for the upcoming new Galaxy S21 FE model. In the microsite, the company has also posted a teaser image revealing that the phone will get powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. While the earlier model got the Snapdragon 888 chipset in some countries, in India it came packed with Samsung’s Exynos 2100 like in many other countries. Read on to know more. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Caught On 3C Certification Website Listing Indicating Imminent Launch, Here’s All Key Details.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE - New Colours, Storage, Price Leak

As per the South Korean tech giant, the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone will come with 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage for its base model. The smartphone is said to come in a Navy Blue colour option this time around alongside other colour options. An 8GB LPDDR4X RAM is expected.

Recently, as per a leaked report Samsung that mentioned to some retailers that the upcoming new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with Snapdragon 888 SoC will be priced at Rs 49,999, which is a tad more affordable than the previous Exynos powered model that launched priced at Rs 53,999 for its 256GB storage option. Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro and the Reno 10 Pro+ Official India Launch Date Revealed; More New Details Inside.

Samsung has not yet confirmed the launch date of the Galaxy S21 FE yet, but has revealed that it is “coming soon”, so more details and the launch announcement are expected soon enough. Is the Galaxy S23 FE coming as well? Only time will tell.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2023 09:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).