After launching the Samsung Galaxy S21 Series in January 2021, the company is reportedly planning to launch its Galaxy S21 Fan Edition smartphone. The Galaxy S21 Series is a flagship series of Samsung and the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE is said to be more affordable and value for money just like its predecessor 'Samsung Galaxy S20 FE'. Ahead of the launch, Galaxy S21 FE phone's renders have been leaked by a known tipster Onleaks aka Hemmerstoffer on his Twitter account. Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy SmartTag & Galaxy Buds Pro Launched.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (Photo Credits: OnLeaks)

As per the tipster, the design of the upcoming phone is likely to be similar to that of Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ devices. The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

The tipster also reveals that the handset will come with a small change on the back. As per the leaked images, the camera bump is protruding from the back panel as compared to the other Galaxy S21 Series smartphones. However, the company has not revealed any information about the Galaxy S21 FE phone but several reports have claimed that it will be launched later this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2021 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).