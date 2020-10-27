Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 series in January 2021. Galaxy S21 series could comprise of Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra & Galaxy S21+. Ahead of the launch, Key specifications of Galaxy S21 Ultra have been leaked online. As per tipster 'Ishan Agarwal', Galaxy S21 Ultra will flaunt a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED punch-hole display & is likely to carry a 144Hz refresh rate. Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra Renders Leaked Online: Report.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Photo Credits: Onleaks)

Under the hood, Samsung Galaxy S21 will be powered by Exynos 2100 SoC for various markets including India. The Galaxy S21 Ultra China & US variants might get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chipset. Coming to the camera, Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to feature a quad rear camera comprising of a 108MP primary shooter & a 40MP front shooter.

The device is likely to come packed with a 5,000mAh battery & according to earlier reports, the handset will be offered in Black & Silver shades. It is also expected to come with S-Pen support & will run on Android 11 based One UI 3.0 operating system.

