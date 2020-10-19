The Galaxy S21 series has been in talks for sometime now and the renders of Galaxy S21 & Galaxy S21 Ultra have been reportedly leaked online. Though Samsung has not confirmed the names of its upcoming flagship devices, reports have suggested that there will be a Vanilla Galaxy S21, an Ultra Model & a Plus Variant. As per the images shared by Onleaks in collaboration with 'Voice', the upcoming Galaxy S21 will carry a similar design as that of Galaxy S20 series. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020: Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Now Available for Online Sale for Prime Members.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy S21 is likely to sport a 6.2-inch flat punch-hole display. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra might get a 6.7-inch or a 6.9-inch curved display screen. According to the leaked image, rear cameras of Galaxy S21 are vertically placed & the module has a unique design. The flash is located near the camera system but not inside like most other smartphones. On the other hand, Galaxy S21 could come equipped with a quad rear camera setup & an LED flash.

Galaxy S21 is also said to come with a support for the S-Pen but there will be no slot within the phone to house the pen. The company has not shared the release date of its upcoming Galaxy S21 series but a new report has suggested that the new line-up may be released in January 2021. Galaxy S21 series is expected to come in Grey, Pink, Silver, Violet & white shades.

