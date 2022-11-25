San Francisco, Nov 25: Samsung's flagship smartphone series -- Galaxy S23 -- is likely to feature Qualcomm's third-generation ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

It is still unclear whether it will feature the same 3D Sonic Max sensor Qualcomm debuted earlier this year or a completely different fingerprint scanner, reports SamMobile. Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube Took Longer Than TikTok To Remove Hate Speech From Their Platforms, Says European Union Data.

The surface area of the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max (20 mm x 30 mm) scanner is about 10 times larger than that of the 3D Sonic Gen 2 (8 mm x 8 mm) scanner used in the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Previously, it was rumoured that the Galaxy S23 series will feature E6 LTPO 3.0 Super AMOLED display with 2,200 nits peak brightness, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and emergency messaging via satellite communication.

Earlier this month, a report mentioned that the tech giant was likely to launch its Galaxy S23 series in early February next year. Oppo Find N2 Foldable and Find N2 Flip Smartphones Speculated To Launch in December 2022; Find Leaked Details Here.

The upcoming series might launch in the first week of February, and the market availability would be announced later.

The tech giant is expected to host a launch event for the upcoming devices in San Francisco in the US.