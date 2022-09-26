Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung may launch its next-generation flagship smartphone -- Galaxy S23 Ultra -- with 25W fast charging support. The successor to the S22 Ultra is expected to launch around January or February of 2023. However, the device has already appeared on the 3C listing revealing its charging details, reports GizmoChina. Samsung Reportedly Working on Dual Under-Display Camera for Facial Recognition.

According to the listing, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has the model number SM-S9180. It has support for at least 25W fast charging. The company used a charger with model number EP-TA800 for the tests. However, because the Galaxy S22 Ultra didn't include a charger in the box, it is highly unlikely that the S23 Ultra will offer a charger in the box.

It is important to note that the Galaxy S22 Ultra supports 15W wireless charging as well as 45W fast charging. Samsung may improve the S23 Ultra's charging specifications and introduce 45W fast charging, exactly like it did with its predecessor, the report said.

It is expected that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will receive some minor improvements over the S22 Ultra. The screen will be curved, and the 40MP front camera will have a hole-punch cutout in the top centre. A new 200MP main camera could be on the back.

It is possible that the other three camera sensors won't change. This means that the 12MP ultrawide camera, 12MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and 12MP telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom will all be included on the S23 Ultra. Under the hood, the device will house the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It won't be surprising if the device comes with an Exynos chipset in some regions.

