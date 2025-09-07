Mumbai, September 7: Samsung's next flagship lineup, the Galaxy S26 series, will be launched in India next year. Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to include Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Reports said that the company would skip the standard and models. It would likely help the company streamline its operations.

Samsung is expected to introduce a new lineup around the first quarter of next year. However, ahead of the launch, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge render has been leaked. According to the reports, the Edge variant would likely replace the S25+ and succeed the Galaxy S25 Edge model. Huawei Developing Mid-Range Pura X-Based Foldable Smartphone for Chinese Market: Report.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Early Render Leaked

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge renders 💀 pic.twitter.com/etGg34udEV — iDeviceHelp (@iDeviceHelpus) September 5, 2025

As per the leaked images, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge would come with a dual rear camera setup. The camera module would likely have the rectangular-shaped bump, just like rumoured for the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The leaked design showed that a flash may also be placed adjacent to the vertically aligned two cameras. The renders show a slim design. Camera hole-punch camera.

The overall design of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge appears to be slim with round-shaped edges around the corners. The display is flat and has a power or lock button on the right side, and above it, the volume up and down button keys are placed. The two cameras in the image appear to be large in size, likely hinting at an improved large-sized sensor or a high-quality sensor added to the back. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of iPhone 17 Series Launching on September 9.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge is expected to have around 4,300mAh to 4,700mAh-sized battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor, AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It will likely have a 200MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

