Mumbai, October 1: The Samsung Galaxy S26 series will be launched in India next year in January, similar to last year. The highly anticipated Galaxy S26 lineup will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. So far, the Xiaomi 17 series has launched in China with the flagship chip, and more devices including the OnePlus 15, iQOO 15, Realme GT 8 Pro and others are expected to follow.

Ahead of the launch, rumours have surfaced on social media platforms about the possible features of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 series, including CAD-based renders, hinting at slight design changes. The triple camera setup will stay; however, instead of keeping it simple, the devices will feature a slight bump on the rear. The rectangular-shaped plateau will make the design look different from previous iterations. Realme 15x 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Newly Launched Realme Mid-Range Smartphone in India.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra CAD Renders (See Pics)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Specifications, Features and List of Models

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be the most powerful smartphone in the entire lineup. The obvious reason is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Beyond that, it is also expected to offer improved camera performance compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra model. As per reports, Samsung will not include the Snapdragon chip in all its models. Some devices will feature the Exynos 2600 chip in select markets such as Europe. Vivo V60e 5G Launch Date in India Confirmed, Smartphone With 200MP Camera Coming on October 7, 2025; Check Specifications and Features.

It is expected that the devices could come with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage or UFS 4.1. Reports also suggest that the bump on the camera will measure 12.4mm and the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will measure 163.4 x 77.9 x 7.9mm. According to a report by Android Headlines, the device could weigh 217 grams. Furthermore, it highlighted that the Ultra variant may feature an M14 OLED panel with CoE (Colour Filter on Encapsulation) technology. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could have a 6.89-inch or 6.9-inch display size.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Android Headlines ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

