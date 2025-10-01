The Vivo V60e 5G is confirmed to launch in India on October 7, 2025, with a 200MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera with Aura Light on the rear, and a 50MP Eye AF selfie camera. The Chinese smartphone company confirmed that the Vivo V60e 5G will be offered in Elite Purple and Noble Gold shades. In addition, it will feature a quad-curved display with ultra-slim bezels, an IP68/IP69 rating, a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired charging, Funtouch OS 15, and various AI features such as AI Captions and Gemini AI. The Vivo V60e 5G price in India is expected to be INR 28,749, INR 30,749, and INR 32,749 for the 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB variants, respectively. The device will also receive five years of software and security updates. Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition Launch Confirmed on October 8, 2025; Check Highlights, Features and More.

Vivo V60e 5G Launch Confirmed on October 7, 2025

