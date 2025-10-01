October 1, 2025: Realme 15x 5G is launched in India today with several segment-leading specifications and features. The new mid-range smartphone comes with a sleek design and attractive colour options. Realme has added a massive 7,000mAh battery in the device, offering long hours of usage on a single charge, along with support for 60W fast charging.

Realme 15x 5G is launched in three colours – Marine Blue, Maroon Red, and Aqua Blue – at a price below INR 20,000. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity mid-range processor and offers a high-quality camera setup on the rear. It measures 8.28mm in thickness and weighs 212 grams. Realme 15x 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery; Know Price of Each Variant, Key Specifications and Features.

Realme 15x 5G Price in India and Offers

The Realme 15x 5G price in India is INR 16,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. The higher variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs INR 17,999. The company also announced an INR 1,000 discount for customers making payment via UPI and an INR 1,000 bank offer for select cards. Realme also stated that customers could get an INR 3,000 exchange bonus and a no-cost EMI option.

The effective price after discounts will be INR 15,999 and INR 16,999, respectively, valid until October 5, 2025. The device will be available starting today on Realme's official website, Flipkart, and retail stores.

Realme 15x 5G Specifications and Features

The new Realme 15x 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with up to 128GB storage and 8GB RAM. The smartphone runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0. It packs a large 7,000mAh battery with 60W wired charging via a USB Type-C port and comes with an 80W adapter in the box. It has a large 6.8-inch HD+ display with 1,200 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. Google Pixel 10a Launch Expected Earlier Than April 2026; Check Rumoured Specifications and Features.

The Realme 15x 5G has a 50MP Sony AI rear camera and a 50MP front AI camera – both supporting 1080p video recording and slow-motion video. The device comes with an IP69 water and dust resistance rating. Additionally, Realme 15x 5G features Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band Wi-Fi, dual 5G+5G SIM support, dual-mic noise cancellation, and more.

