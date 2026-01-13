Mumbai, January 13: Samsung is gearing up for the launch of its next-generation flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, with a global unveiling widely anticipated for late February 2026. Industry insiders and numerous leaks suggest the device will bring significant enhancements across its camera, design and performance, aiming to solidify its position in the premium smartphone segment. The Indian market is expected to see the device become available shortly after its global debut, with pre-orders likely commencing within 24 hours of the official announcement.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date and India Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series, including the Ultra model, is reportedly set to be unveiled at a Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25, 2026, in San Francisco, USA. This timeline could see the devices go on sale in early March, with March 11, 2026, cited as a potential retail availability date in Europe. For Indian consumers, the launch event is expected to begin at 11:30 PM IST on February 25, with the device likely becoming available in early March. Pre-orders are anticipated to open swiftly following the global announcement.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India

While official pricing remains unconfirmed, various reports offer insights into the potential cost of the Galaxy S26 Ultra in India. The base variant, featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, is expected to start at approximately INR 1,34,999. Other estimates place the starting price around INR 1,59,999. A mid-tier model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage could be priced at around INR 1,44,999, while a top-tier configuration with 16GB RAM and 1TB or 2TB storage might reach INR 1,64,999 or more. Despite rising component costs, some sources suggest Samsung aims to maintain pricing similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

One of the most anticipated upgrades for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, which is rumoured to be built on a 2nm node for improved thermal management and power efficiency. The device is expected to feature a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 144Hz refresh rate and higher peak brightness, along with a slimmer design that reduces thickness without compromising the 5,000mAh battery. In photography, the S26 Ultra is tipped to retain its 200MP primary sensor with an upgraded lens for better low-light performance, alongside major enhancements to the ultra-wide and telephoto cameras, potentially upgrading all secondary sensors to 50MP. Enhanced Galaxy AI features such as real-time video editing and advanced object removal tools are also expected, backed by Samsung’s Knox security suite.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Financial Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

