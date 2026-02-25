Mumbai, February 25: Samsung Electronics is preparing to strengthen its foothold in the premium smartphone segment with the expected debut of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, likely to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event on 25 February 2026 (today). The forthcoming flagship emphasises practical upgrades, such as tighter privacy safeguards, better sustained performance, and a gently refreshed design with smoother curves and a lighter armour aluminium frame.

One of the key highlights is expected to be the new Adaptive Privacy Display, a hardware-driven feature intended to reduce side-angle visibility in public spaces while preserving clarity for the main user. Combined with Qualcomm’s next-generation processor and an upgraded cooling system, the handset is built to manage demanding tasks like extended gaming sessions and 8K video capture with improved efficiency and thermal control. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Launch Today in India at Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Event; Check Details.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India (Expected)

In India, pricing is expected to stay close to current flagship levels. The base model of Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may launch with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage may start at INR 1,29,999, while the 512GB variant could be priced near INR 1,39,999. The highest-end configuration with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is anticipated to retail for about INR 1,59,999. Pre-orders are likely to open soon after the global reveal, with Indian availability tipped for 11 March 2026. New “Shadow” colour options, Black Shadow, White Shadow and Ultraviolet, are also expected to be introduced.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

Under the hood, the phone is rumoured to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and as much as 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. This setup should deliver quicker multitasking, smoother gameplay and improved long-term stability. The device may feature a 6.9-inch M14 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits, providing strong outdoor visibility along with vibrant colours and deep contrast.

For photography, Samsung is expected to maintain its focus on high-end imaging. The handset could include a quad rear camera system led by a 200MP primary sensor with a wider f/1.4 aperture for better low-light performance. Supporting lenses may consist of a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto unit for flexible zoom use. The device may be powered by a 5,200mAh battery with 60W wired fast charging, capable of a full charge in about 50 minutes, along with 25W wireless charging featuring Qi2 magnetic alignment. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price, Features and Specifications.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is also expected to launch with One UI 8.5 based on Android 16, offering a more polished software experience. Improvements to S Pen features are anticipated as well, alongside broader AI capabilities, including deeper integration with Perplexity AI to support smarter automation and personalised search tools.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Forbes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 12:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).