Mumbai, February 25: Samsung is set to officially unveil its next generation of flagship smartphones today at the first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026. The launch, taking place in San Francisco, will introduce the Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, and the range-topping Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. The new series succeeds the Samsung Galaxy S25 line and is expected to feature significant hardware upgrades, including a new "privacy display" and a shift toward more powerful integrated artificial intelligence.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM PT, which corresponds to 11:30 PM IST. Samsung will broadcast the presentation live via its official website and global YouTube channel. In India, potential buyers have been able to pre-reserve the devices since February 11 for a refundable token amount of INR 999, which grants access to exclusive benefits worth INR 2,699 upon purchase. OnePlus 16 Pro Rumours Suggest Ultra-Thin 0.8mm Bezels and Massive 9,000mAh Glacier Battery.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Live Streaming Link

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications

The Galaxy S26 Ultra remains the focal point of recent leaks, suggesting a design that maintains the rectangular silhouette of its predecessor but adopts a camera module inspired by the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The handset is expected to feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

Internal performance will reportedly be driven by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, specifically optimised for the Galaxy ecosystem. Base configurations are expected to offer up to 16GB of RAM and storage options reaching 1TB. Furthermore, the Ultra model is rumoured to increase its wired charging speed to 60W, a notable improvement over the 45W limit found on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, supported by a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Upgrades and Software

Samsung’s photography suite is expected to receive a major update, particularly for the Ultra variant. Reports indicate a quad-camera arrangement led by a 200MP primary sensor. This will likely be supported by a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP telephoto lens featuring 5x optical zoom, and an additional 10MP shooter.

The entire series is anticipated to ship with One UI 8.5, based on the Android 16 operating system. A central theme of the software experience will be the expansion of Galaxy AI, which is expected to offer more intuitive automation and creative tools than previous iterations.

Expanding the Galaxy Ecosystem

Beyond the smartphone lineup, Samsung is expected to refresh its audio portfolio with the introduction of the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. These true wireless earbuds are rumoured to feature a design overhaul and integrated Galaxy AI capabilities to improve active noise cancellation and voice translation. Xiaomi Watch 5 Global Launch Set for February 28 With WearOS and Gemini AI Integration.

The pre-reservation period for Indian consumers remains active through major online retailers including Amazon.in and Flipkart.com, as well as Samsung Exclusive offline stores. Following the 11:30 PM IST launch, detailed pricing and regional availability for the Indian market are expected to be confirmed.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (TOI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).