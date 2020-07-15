New Delhi, July 15: South Korean tech giant Samsung on Wednesday launched a fresh line-up of 2020 Sound Devices in India with party speakers, Sound Tower and premium Soundbars with Atmos technology. These devices have been tuned at the Samsung Audio Lab in Valencia, California to give balanced and room-filling sound, said the company. Sound Tower will be available in two variants. The MX-T70 is priced at Rs 42,990 while the MX-T50 is available for Rs 29,990. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Likely to Come With Snapdragon 865+ SoC: Report.

Q Series Soundbars come in four models – HW-Q950T priced at Rs 1,39,990, HW-Q900T at Rs 1,03,990, HW-Q800T at Rs 53,990 and HW-Q60T at Rs 35,990. The 2020 Sound Device line-up would be available on Samsung's official online store, Samsung Shop and select Samsung Smart Plazas from July 16, the company said in a statement. Consumers can also avail cashback of up to 10 per cent on the new sound devices through their ICICI Bank and Federal Bank Debit and Credit Cards. T Series Soundbars come in seven models – HW-T650 priced at Rs 35,990, HW-T550 at Rs 25,990, HW-T450 at Rs 19,990, HW-T420 at Rs 16,990 and HW-T400 at Rs 10,990. HW-T45E for Rs 19,990 will be available only on Amazon while HW-T42E priced at Rs 16,990 will be available on Flipkart, said the company.

Sound Tower comes with 1,500 watt output, built-in woofer and bi-directional sound. The new and premium Q Series Soundbar comes with Samsung's signature Q-Symphony technology. This technology plays surround sound from TV and Soundbar simultaneously, creating incredible audio synergy.

The built-in Alexa voice service allows users to easily control music and more. The T Series Soundbar aims to amplify the TV viewing experience. It includes 3D surround sound, anchored by a dedicated built-in center speaker that helps project audio content crisply and clearly. The Wireless Subwoofer customises the movie watching experience by elevating the TV sound with powerful bass

