Gurugram, November 3: Samsung on Thursday launched the latest Internet of Things (IoT) enabled air purifiers to provide clean air regardless of the environment or room air conditions for consumers in India.

The new air purifiers come in two variants in Beige and Grey colours at a starting price of Rs 12,990 which are available online and offline stores, according to the company. Samsung Aims To Sell 270 Million Smartphones in 2023 With Focus in Foldable Devices.

"Our latest range of air purifiers is designed to remove even the most ultrafine dust particles effectively allowing consumers to breathe pure air. We are optimistic that our new range of air purifiers will help improve the lifestyle of consumers," Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President of Consumer Electronics Business at Samsung India, said in a statement.

The models cover a wider area of up to 645 sq ft, making them ideal for master bedrooms, fitness studios, hospital rooms, and other large spaces. Samsung Appoints Third-Generation Heir Lee Jae-yong As Executive Chairman.

The air purifiers come equipped with a "Multi-Layered High-Efficiency Purification System" to remove even ultrafine dust and "SmartThings" that allow the consumer to remotely control the air purifier, the company added. With a single-button control, these new air purifiers effectively remove 99.97 per cent of nanoparticles, ultrafine dust, bacteria, and allergens.

Moreover, "Auto Mode" in the air purifiers helps in optimising the air quality to suit consumer needs automatically and efficiently, while "Sleep Mode" creates a quiet and comfortable sleeping environment throughout the night.

