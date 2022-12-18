San Francisco, December 18: Tech giant Samsung has re-released its internet web browser for Wear OS smartwatches.

Last week, the tech giant's web browser disappeared from the Play Store, leaving people with no option to install a reputed web browser on their smartwatch, reports SamMobile. Google Pixel, Wear OS Watches Likely To Get Gmail and Calendar Apps.

However, the company has not provided any details why it did that.

This might indicate that the company was coming up with a new version of the application. Samsung Internet is the only well-known web browser for Wear OS, the report said. Google Pixel Watch With Wear OS 3.5 Now Official; Price, Features & Specifications.

Meanwhile, in November last year, the tech giant had rolled out a new option to move the address bar of its mobile web browser to the bottom. The new layout was added with an update to the Samsung Internet beta app, which was then available for the company's Android smartphones.

