New Delhi, March 6: Cloud software major SAP on Wednesday announced the appointment of Manish Prasad as President and Managing Director for SAP Indian Subcontinent.

He succeeds Kulmeet Bawa, who takes on a global role to drive the growth and adoption of SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) for customers, the company said in a statement. Based in Bengaluru, Prasad will report to Paul Marriott, President, SAP Asia Pacific Japan. Elon vs Zuckerberg Fight: Elon Musk Says He Is Ready To Fight Mark Zuckerberg Anywhere, Anytime With Any Rules.

“India is one of the fastest-growing markets for SAP in the region and globally, and a strategically important hub for innovation and growth,” said Marriott. “I thank Bawa for his outstanding contribution over the last three years, delivering continued success and growth for SAP India,” he added.

Prasad has experience building and managing global and regional businesses across multiple geographies including North America, Middle East, Asia, and Australia. “India is at a pivotal moment in its digital transformation journey, embracing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, marking an era of unprecedented possibilities,” said Prasad. Google Temporarily Reinstates All Delisted Apps of Developers After Centre’s Intervention.

He will advance SAP’s move to the cloud, helping to enable customers across all industries to digitally transform with SAP. “I look forward to working with our incredibly talented teams to accelerate growth and guiding our customers on their journeys to being intelligent, sustainable, and future-ready enterprises.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2024 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).