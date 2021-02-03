SBI (State Bank of India) has announced its unique shopping carnival called 'Yono Super Saving Days'. Under this sale, SBI is providing an opportunity to avail discounts on a wide range of products via e-commerce websites. For this sale, SBI has partnered with Amazon.in, Samsung, Yatra, OYO and Pepperfry. This wide range of products include smartphones, train, air tickets, hotel bookings and furniture. The sale will commence tomorrow and will last till February 7, 2021. SBI Yono App Down: Customers Complain Yono App Showing 'M005' Error, Mobile and Internet Baking Services Disrupted.

According to SBI, up to 50 percent discount will be provided on hotel bookings via OYO rooms. Customers will be able to avail a 10 percent discount on flight bookings through Yatra.com. In addition to this, interested buyers will get up to 20 percent cashback on shopping depending on the product.

Save the dates! YONO Super Saving Days brings exclusive discounts on top brands like Amazon, Samsung, Yatra, OYO & Pepperfry. Stay tuned!#SuperSavingDays #YONOSBI #YONO pic.twitter.com/DCA02P60kW — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) February 1, 2021

Samsung Mobiles, tablets and watches will be offered with 15 percent off whereas some other accessories will get a 20 percent discount. An additional 7 percent discount will be provided on the purchase of furniture via Pepperfry. Here's how you can avail these offers on a wide range of products via Amazon.

1. Log in to your SBI Yono app or website.

2. Land on Amazon.in through SBI Yono shopping page.

3. Select your products and use SBI debit/credit card/net banking at checkout and enjoy your cashback.

