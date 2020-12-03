New Delhi, December 3: Customers of lending major State Bank of India (SBI) have complained against alleged non-functioning of the bank's Yono (You Only Need One) app. Twitter is flooded with tweets from SBI customers who said Yono app is down and unresponsive for past 48 hours and the bank's mobile and internet banking services are unavailable. They said the app is showing error code "M005". RBI Orders HDFC Bank to Stop Sourcing New Credit Card Customers, Digital Activities Over Multiple Internet Banking and Mobile Banking Service Outages.

"Since few hours trying to login Yono SBI app, M0005 error is coming and not able to get into app (sic)," an SBI customer tweeted on December 1. The problem continues to persist. "The Yono App is always under some sort of maintenance and never works on time. Please resolve this issue," another SBI customer tweeted today.

SBI Yono App Down, Say Customers:

@TheOfficialSBI The Yono App is always under some sort of maintenance and never works on time. Please resolve this issue. pic.twitter.com/UAhV5prJWZ — Sanya Gangar (@gangar_sanya) December 3, 2020

#RBI has barred #HDFCBank from launching new digital services for outrage. While #SBI's Yono platform along with its internet banking & UPI is not accessible since yesterday. — Ansh Agarwal 👨🏽‍🚀 (@bigansh_) December 3, 2020

@TheOfficialSBI How is it that your Yono app is down every alternate day. Had to make an urgent payment and trying since yesterday night. Unable to login - as always. Currently receiving error M005. Every Customer is important and not only Adani. — Shikhar Ankit Sharma (@shikhar_ankit) December 1, 2020

@TheOfficialSBI hey SBI is ther any other App apart from yono coz most of the time your loving app doesn't work. — Qaiser Raza (@amqjsr) December 1, 2020

As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barred private lender HDFC Bank from issuing new credit cards and from conducting digital activities over service outages, many questioned why the central bank is not taking similar action against the SBI. "RBI clamps down on outages at HDFC but not a word, no action on SBI and YONO outage since 48 hrs and counting," a customer wrote.

SBI Customer Seeks Action:

@RBI clamps down on outages at HDFC but not a word, no action on @TheOfficialSBI and YONO outage since 48 hrs and counting. Even NetBanking on SBI cannot be accessed, it looks like RBI wants ppl. to stand in lines with increasing COVID19, is RBI the super spreader???? — Targarayan (@Wisemannara) December 3, 2020

In response to several tweets saying Yono app was unresponsive, the SBI replied: "Dear Customer, please specify the error message or share a screenshot of the error along with your regd mobile no via DM. Our concerned team will look into the issue." The SBI has neither officially denied nor confirmed whether Yono app is down or if their online services are disrupted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2020 01:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).