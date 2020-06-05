Ahead of June 5 Full Moon, View Spectacular Strawberry Moon Photos From the Past Celestial Event Captured by Sky Gazers!

Strawberry Moon (Photo Credits: beckyfoyphotography/ honozooloo/ Instagram)

Are you ready for tonight’s Penumbral Lunar Eclipse? Well, we know we are! The celestial event is excellent for sky gazers across the world, who by now must be ready with all their equipment to view June 5 Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, also called as the Strawberry Moon Eclipse. The June Penumbral Lunar Eclipse will grace the sky tonight, as it is scheduled to occur between June 5 and June 6. The lunar eclipse, which is known as Chandra Grahan in India, can be witnessed from Asia, Australia, Europe and Africa. As the hours are running and we are approaching the celestial event, in this article, we bring you spectacular photos of the Strawberry Moon from the previous celestial events captured by the sky gazers across the world. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse June 2020: Interesting Facts About the Celestial Event That Coincides With Strawberry Moon.

Lunar Eclipses are great celestial events, which usually occurs for more than a year. During the full Moon, when the Moon, the Earth and the Sun form a straight line, and our planet comes between the Sun and the Moon, the Lunar Eclipse occur. The Earth blocks the Sun’s rays from directly reaching the Moon, casting a shadow on the Moon. Now, a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse takes place when the Sun, the Earth and the Moon are aligned, imperfectly and the Earth blocks some of the Sun’s light from directly reaching the Moon, with the outer part of its shadow. This part is called the penumbra, giving it the name of Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. Chandra Grahan 2020 Date and Sutak Time in India: What is Upachaya Grahan? Everything You Should Know About June 5 Strawberry Moon Eclipse.

The Maine Farmer’s Almanac first published Indian names for the full moons, during the 1930s. According to them, June marks the beginning of the short strawberry season in the North-Eastern United States. Hence, the full Moon in June is named as the ‘Strawberry Moon.’ But not every year, the Full Moon in June is an eclipse. But this year, it is, hence called Strawberry Moon Eclipse. Now that you know, nearly everything about the June 5 Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, take a look at these stunning pictures of the Strawberry Moon from previous years.

The June 5 Strawberry Moon Eclipse kicks-off two more upcoming eclipses—Annular Solar Eclipse (Ring of Fire) on June 21 and Penumbral Lunar Eclipse (Thunder Moon Eclipse) on July 4. As we wait eagerly for tonight’s Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, we are expecting to see pictures taking over social media for this year’s Strawberry Moon too.