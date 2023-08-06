Mumbai, August 6: Russell Kellett, a well-known UFO hunter has claimed to have discovered a secret underwater alien base off the coast of Yorkshire in England, United Kingdom. Kellet said that he made the discovery after reportedly investigating the site of a reported alien "abduction" in the area for almost two decades. The site was declared alien "abduction" after Royal Air Force (RAF) pilot William Schaffner reportedly crashed his plane off Filey Beach near Scarborough in Yorkshire.

According to a report in DailyStar.Co.UK, Schaffner is believed to have been chasing a UFO before he crashed the plane off Filey Beach. To date, his body has not been found. After the reported plane crash, an investigation by BBC described the incident as the most "plausible British alien abduction story in history". Russell who has been visiting the so-called "crashes site said that he captured footage of things coming out of the water. Who Is David Grusch? What Has He Claimed About UFO and Aliens on Earth? Here's All You Need To Know.

"The footage shows two crafts in the sea side by side. They are flying triangles, and they are very close to the road - as you can see at the start of the video," Russel said. He also said that there is no logical explanation as to what it could be. "People have said it could be a plane or a boat, but that close to the road in this location in the middle of the night? Not a chance," he added. The UFO hunter also said that he concluded that there could be an underwater alien base off the coast of Filey Beach.

Russell Kellett further said that RAF pilot William Schaffner who crashed his plane into the North Sea must have been abducted by the aliens in his opinion. "I believe this underwater base had something to do with it," he said. Kellett also said that the flying objects "outrun and out manoeuvre our air force". He also said that the crafts are likely to not show up on the radar. In the wake of the United States government's hearings on the existence of aliens, Russle has also decided to share his findings. UFO Sighting in July 2023: From Emergence of 'World’s First UFO Crash' Report to Sightings of 'Alien Spaceship', Here Are Top UFO-Related Events That Happened This Month.

He said that more than ever before, people now believe that aliens exist and that they have life on Earth too. Meanwhile, secret MoD documents which were found in 2002 claimed that RAF pilot Schaffner had not encountered a UFO but a Shackleton reconnaissance aircraft which he was trying to intercept.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2023 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).