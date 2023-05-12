Mumbai, May 12: Space organisations often issue alerts and warnings for different near-Earth asteroids. The warnings issued by NASA should not be disregarded, even if an asteroid must be at least 96 kilometres wide to be classified as a planet killer. A 250 feet diameter asteroid is reaching close to Earth today, according to a recent warning from the space agency.

The asteroid 2023 HT4 has been given a name by NASA and is listed under the category of Earth Close Approaches. They have demonstrated that a collision between an asteroid of such size and Earth might result in significant devastation. Asteroid Alert! Massive 60-Foot Celestial Rock Heading Towards Earth at Tremendous Speed, NASA Issues Warning.

Additionally, it was discovered that it would pass Earth on May 12 at a distance of slightly under 72 lakh km. Although the distance is still thought to be great, NASA thinks there is a potential it might alter course and approach Earth because it is moving at a speed of 6,070,000 km/h.

Currently, there is no need for humans to be concerned, but according to NASA, if such a large stone moving at such a high speed comes so close to the Earth, it might pose a serious threat to people since the Earth wouldn't be able to stop it. As a result, NASA is creating a defensive system to stop such asteroids. They conducted a twin asteroid redirection test mission last year. It enabled the group to find the orbit of the Dimorphos asteroid. Asteroid Warning! NASA Issues Alert As Three Asteroids Approaching Earth Today; Know If They Will Strike Our Planet.

Another alert was recently issued by NASA for the asteroid 2023 HG1, which was approaching Earth on May 9 at a speed of 7200 KMPH and was expected to be between 45 and 110 feet in size. The heavenly rock, however, did not harm anything because it was 4.16 million miles away, a safe distance.

