Cyclone Nisarga: Fishermen Advised Not to Venture Into Southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep And Coastal Areas of Karnataka, Goa, Kerala During Next 48 Hours

Cyclone Nisarga satellite image and Indian fishing boats. (Photo Credit: Twitter/PTI)

New Delhi, June 1: With the Cyclone Nisarga fast approaching towards the South West Arabian Sea, the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences on Monday advised the fishermen not to venture into the southeast Arabian Sea during next 48 hours. Also, it advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off Karnataka-Goa coasts, Maharashtra coast and Gujarat till June 3.

Issuing an alert for the fishermen, Union Ministry of Earth Sciences said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Fishermen are advised not to venture into the southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area & along & off Kerala coast during next 48 hours; east-central Arabian Sea & along & off Karnataka-Goa coasts till 3 June." Nisarga Cyclone Tracker: Cyclonic Storm to Turn Into Severe Cyclonic Storm by June 3; Check Forecast and Day-Wise Movement.

Adding more, the MoES said, "Also, fishermen are advised not to venture into the east-central Arabian Sea along off Maharashtra coast & northeast Arabian Sea along & off Gujarat coast during 3rd–4th June."

Here's what MoES said:

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Nisarga cyclone is expected to hit the Maharashtra and Gujarat coast by June 3 as it is very likely to intensify into a 'deep depression' over the Arabian Sea during next 12 hours. It added that this system will then intensify further into a 'cyclonic storm' during the subsequent 24 hours which is on June 2 and then into a 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' by June 3.

Also, IMD's Deputy Director General Anand Kumar Sharma on Monday said that depression in South West Arabian Sea going to become a cyclone in 24 hours. This cyclone has been named as Cyclone Nisarga and IMD predicts it to cross Harihareshwar in Maharashtra and Daman coast on the evening of June 3.

IMD had issued red alert for Palghar district from June 3 onwards, while issued orange alert for Mumbai and Thane for June 3. It had said that low-pressure area intensified into a depression on Monday morning and will intensify into a cyclonic storm and cross North Maharashtra and South Gujarat coast during 3rd June evening/night.

Meanwhile, IMD issued a red-colour coded warning to coastal Maharashtra and Gujarat for June 4 in view of a cyclonic storm, named 'Nisarga', in the Arabian Sea. It is expected to bring strong winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall to coastal Maharashtra and Gujarat. The intensity and impact of Nisarga will be released by the IMD once the department obtains clearer pictures.