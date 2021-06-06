New Delhi, June 6: A three member central team of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will visit West Bengal's cyclone affected areas to assess the situation after Cyclone Yaas. News agency ANI reported, the three-member team, headed by SK Shashi, will also hold meetings with the disaster management officials and finance departments on June 9.

The team will hold meetings with officials of the Disaster Management and Finance Department at the West Bengal state secretariat. The team will also visit Cyclone Yaas-affected areas in South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore. Cyclone Tauktae, Yaas Aftermath: IRDAI Asks Insurers for Speedy Claims Settlement in Areas Hit by Cyclonic Storms.

The visit of MHA officials in the state for the assessment of damages comes days after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee skipped the cyclone review meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19 Extended by Centre for One More Year Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

Mamata Banerjee appealed for Rs 20,000 crore relief package on the basis of preliminary inquiry of the damages to property and agriculture. More than 18 lakh people are said to be affected by the cyclonic storm and around 2.21 lakh hectares of crops and 71,560 hectares of horticulture area got damaged.

Several districts of West Bengal like Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, South 24 Pargana, and Jhargram, were affected by Cyclone Yaas, Digha and Sundarbans are the worst-hit areas in the state.

