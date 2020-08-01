Washington, August 1: Hurricane Isaias is expected to move near or east of the Florida peninsula over the weekend, i.e. on Saturday and Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory. According to the Miami-based forecaster, the hurricane is now located about 15 miles (25 km) south-southwest of Great Inagua Island with maximum sustained winds of 80 miles (130 km) per hour. Earlier in the day, Isaias wrecked havoc in Haiti and the Dominican Republic and crippled normal life of hundreds of thousands of people. Hurricane Isaias LIVE Tracker.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) upgraded the storm to a hurricane on Friday morning. Following this, the tropical storm warnings were upgraded to hurricane warnings for Bahamas, Florida and other regions of the US East Coast. In the wake of the looming hurricane threat, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in all Florida coastal counties on the east coast.

Track Hurricane Isaias Path on Google Maps

As Hurricane Isaias approaches the US East Coast, the live path of the tropical storm can be tracked on Google Maps. View the Route of Hurricane Isaias.

Reports inform that Isaias is expected to hit the US East Coast by the weekend as it approached the Bahamas on Friday. Several parts of Bahamas are still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Dorian that devastated the region in 2019. The NHC informed that heavy rains may begin to affect South and east-Central Florida beginning late Friday night, and the eastern Carolinas by early next week. Track Hurricane Isaias Live Here.

Also, Catch LIVE Updates of Hurricane Isaias with LIVE tracking:

LUNCH UPDATE | The latest track for hurricane #Isaias. See what has changed since the morning's update on CBS47 @actionnewsjax at Noon. #FLwx #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/qzYfbtn3rD — Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) July 31, 2020

The tropical Storm Isaias formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday. The storm triggered panic and prompted forecasters to issue a tropical storm warning for several islands in the Caribbean. Tropical storm warnings were issued for the Turks and Caicos Islands and portions of the Dominican Republic, Haiti and the Bahamas. The East Coast of Florida from Ocean Reef to Sebastian Inlet is also on alert. Isaias is the earliest ninth Atlantic named storm to form, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Irene on August 7, 2005.

