Rare Baby Dragons Go on Display at Slovenia’s Postojna Cave; See Pictures and Video of Olms Born in 2016

Science Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 06:11 PM IST
Rare cave-dwelling baby dragons (Photo Credits: postojnacave Instagram)

An aquarium at Slovenia's Postojna Cave has put on display three rare aquatic creatures known as baby dragons on display. The creatures which are generally inside caves are officially called proteus or olms. They have pale pink skin and a long thin body with four legs. They do not have eyesight and live only in the waters of dark caves located in the southern European Karst region. Slovenia's Postojna Cave is one of the country’s biggest tourist attractions. The Postojna which is the biggest cave in Europe has been opened for tourists. Rare Blue Sea Dragons Wash Up on Beach in Texas, But Here's Why One Shouldn't Touch These Sea Slugs (View Pics)

The dragon babies are up to 14 centimetres long and will reach 30 centimetres once fully grown. Olms can survive up to eight years without food and have a lifespan of up to 100 years. The baby dragons were born in 2016 after a total of 64 eggs were laid. According to the locals, the tiny dragons are babies of dragons which live in the dark caves of the southern European Karst region. They believe that these babies are sometimes forced into the open by high water.

That's a Dragon Baby!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Park Postojnska jama, Slovenia (@postojnacave) on

Watch The Video Below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Park Postojnska jama, Slovenia (@postojnacave) on

Marjan Batagelj, managing director of the cave, told Reuters, "We were excited when the eggs were being laid and then had thousands of doubts: how will they survive, what will we feed them with, how will we protect them from infection? Science said they had a 0.5% chance of survival ... but we managed to bring up 21 of them." To monitor the babies, a special laboratory has been set up in the cave. They are under check before they can be presented to the public.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 06:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

