Most people misunderstand the concept of education and success. Education has a lot of advantages, and one can achieve their dreams in a cleverer way. But it can’t be used as a parameter for defining success. Such are the beliefs of Sean Frimpong, a young and successful entrepreneur who has been working since the age of 17 to provide a comfortable and satisfactory life to his family.

He moved to America at the age of 11 with his father and 2 siblings. Seeing his father take care of all 3 children tirelessly, Sean Frimpong decided to give him the best life. He started learning about the various aspects of the stock market and began investing his money in places that blessed him with the greatest returns.

Life does not come easy for the ones who prefer their dream world. But once someone builds the courage to take up their cause and move forward, leaving their comfort zones, their vision turns into reality. With this as his motto, Sean Frimpong started his own businesses and tried his luck in the entrepreneurial world, where he managed to attain even more success.

It is a common belief amongst people in our society that the traditional route of getting an education is the only foolproof path to conquer the world and achieve new heights but Sean Frimpong believes otherwise. According to him, if one is young, proactive, and smart, then they can think about starting their own business and achieve success even without having a complete education. Completing a degree can feel like the proudest moment in one’s life but some people might find it difficult to do so and this should never be a limiting factor.

Sean’s life is the biggest example when it comes to a person who stepped out of his comfort zone to try things that he had never tried before. From starting his own company to investing over $1,000,000 in stocks, he found a way to be successful and happy. Sean Frimpong is an individual who believes in living life freely and having fun doing everything one has ever wanted in life, along with making an income all the while.

There’s no limit to what one can achieve when one works hard. Sean Frimpong has been inspiring people to push past their own limiting beliefs and getting out of their comfort zones. He goes out of his way to help others in order to gain experience and achieve success when the time is right. Owing to this, Entrepreneur Sean Frimpong has started an online university to help people master entrepreneurial skills in the most simple ways and he even shares his expertise of the art and science behind investment and the business world with them.

It might feel a bit risky and reckless to not get a college degree but Sean Frimpong’s online university solves even this for people by giving their best tips, tricks, and help away. Their mentors are the ones who are successful entrepreneurs themselves and are working to teach those people who are aiming towards becoming financially independent as well as knowledgeable while still following their passions and managing their own time.