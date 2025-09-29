Mumbai, August 29: After an impressive range of smartphone launches in September 2025, tech enthusiasts, customers, and fans have eagerly started waiting for next month to see new models introduced in India and global markets. In October 2025, several companies have confirmed they will introduce new mobile devices, while others have only shared teasers and hinted at possible launches.

This month, many new smartphones were announced in India, China, and other markets. The most notable launch was the iPhone 17 series, which included four new models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air. Other smartphone lineups included the Xiaomi 17 series, which came first with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. Besides these, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, OPPO F31 series, OPPO Reno14 Diwali Edition, and other phones were launched. OnePlus 15 Sand Dune Variant Photos Leaked Ahead of Official Launch; Check Rumoured Specifications and Features of Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-Powered Flagship.

Upcoming Smartphones in October 2025

Next month, iQOO 15, OnePlus 15, Realme GT 8 Pro, Vivo X300 series, OPPO Find X9 series, and Samsung Galaxy Tri-Fold smartphone are expected to launch. Check out the expected specifications, features, and likely price of each of the mentioned models.

iQOO 15

iQOO 15 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and offer unmatched performance, likely with a 7,000mAh battery supporting 100W fast-charging and a triple 50MP camera setup. It may come to China first with the Q3 Supercomputing Chip, 8,000mm² VC cooling, IP69 rating, ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and 2K LTPO Samsung OLED display. iQOO 15 price could start around INR 70,000, as per reports.

OnePlus 15

OnePlus will move away from its previous design and introduce a new rear camera module on its next Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered flagship smartphone. OnePlus 15 is rumoured to launch in China with a 165Hz display, OxygenOS 16, 7,300mAh battery with 120W fast-charging, and a 3x periscope telephoto camera. OnePlus 15’s expected price in India could be around INR 70,000.

Realme GT 8 Pro

Realme GT 8 Pro is the fourth smartphone to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC this year in China. The device may come with a 7,000mAh battery with 120W charging speed, 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, and 200MP telephoto cameras, and Realme UI 6 based on Android 16 OS. It may have a 6.78-inch flat AMOLED 2K panel supporting a 165Hz refresh rate. It may arrive in India at around INR 65,000.

Vivo X300 Series

The Vivo X300 series will likely include two models: Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro. Both of them will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 flagship chipset launched this year. They may also feature a ZEISS-developed camera system, a 200MP primary camera, 144Hz curved AMOLED display with a 6.31-inch size, V3+ imaging chip, and more. The Vivo X300 series is expected to start at INR 70,000.

OPPO Find X9 Series

The OPPO Find X9 Pro and OPPO Find X9 are expected to launch this year with the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and feature OLED 120Hz displays with 1.5K resolution. Both may support 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. The X9 Pro may have 50MP+50MP+200MP+2MP rear cameras and a 50MP front camera, while the X9 may have 50MP+50MP+2MP rear cameras and a 32MP front camera. OPPO Find X9 will feature a 7,025mAh battery, and the OPPO Find X9 Pro may come with a 7,500mAh battery. Both may be launched at prices above INR 80,000. Realme GT 8 Pro Launch Confirmed on October, Likely Coming With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor; Check Leaked Specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Tri-Fold

Samsung Galaxy G Fold (Samsung Galaxy Tri-Fold) is expected to launch alongside the XR Headset (Moohan). While official specifications haven’t been confirmed, reports suggest it could feature a 9.9-inch display, 23–24W fast charging, a 6.54-inch height, and a premium price similar to the Huawei Mate XT, around USD 2,800 (INR 2.46 lakh).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2025 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).