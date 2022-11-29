New Delhi, November 29 : Vivo is following a descending order, when it comes to introducing its smartphone range. The Chinese smartphone brand debuted its Y02S in August this year, and just after 3 months it has unveiled the vanilla version of the handset – the Y02 in Indonesia.

The official specs sheet of the new Vivo Y02 smartphone is out along with the prices. The vivo Y02 is flaunts a 6.51" HD+ LCD with a notch cut-out display. The Y02 offers a slim and sleek design with just 8.49mm thickness and has a 2.5D matte finished flat frame. Vivo claims that the smartphone is resistant to scratches and fingerprints. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro+ Launched, Know Specs, Features and Price of New Vivo X90 Series Smartphones.

The Vivo Y02 handset comes with a single 8MP primary rear camera along with an LED flash, while featuring a 5MP front snapper. The device draws its juice from a 5,000 mAh battery with a microUSB port. It offers a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device gets a face unlock feature, but doesn’t get a fingerprint sensor. It gets powered by an octa-core processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage and microSD card slot to expand the memory up to 1TB. The Y02 runs on the Android 12 Go OS topped with the Funtouch OS 12. Vivo V21s 5G Launched With 44MP Selfie Camera; Know Other Amazing Specifications, Colours and Price of the Smartphone,

The new Vivo Y02 has launched in Indonesia priced at IDR1,499,000 ($95/€90) and available online. It has been released in two colour options - Orchid Blue and Cosmic Grey. Currently, there’s no information about its arrival in other countries.

