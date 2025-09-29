OnePlus 15 is set to launch soon in China and then in India, featuring the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Only the Xiaomi 17 series has become the first device to launch with this flagship chip in China. Ahead of the launch, several photos have been leaked showing the OnePlus 15 design in Sand Dune color. The circular camera module has been replaced with a vertical module, with two cameras on the left and a third camera and flash on the right. According to the leaks, the OnePlus 15 will have a 165Hz display, Plus key (replacing the Alert Slider), OxygenOS 16 (Android 16), a 7,300mAh battery with 120W fast-charging, and a 3x periscope telephoto lens. OnePlus has yet to announce whether it will continue its Hasselblad partnership this year. Realme GT 8 Specifications Leaked, Tipped To Launch With Interchangeable Camera Modules and 200MP Telephoto Lens; Check Other Details.

OnePlus 15 Sand Dune Variant Teased

OnePlus 15 in Original Sand Dune colourway📲 Should OnePlus have stuck with the circular camera design? Or does this design look better? pic.twitter.com/SuHN9jH4bA — 91mobiles (@91mobiles) September 29, 2025

OnePlus 15 Sand Dune Photos Leaked

Meet the new OnePlus 15 in this gorgeous Sand Dune colour. 🔥 Looks really nice, although it doesn't have that distinctive OnePlus design anymore. pic.twitter.com/Rd3Mwh1Rwg — Alvin (@sondesix) September 28, 2025

OnePlus 15 Specifications and Features

OnePlus 15 real life Hands-on! 😍 What's new? ✅ 165Hz Flat display + Ultra-thin bezels ✅ New camera housing ✅ No “Hasselblad” partenership ✅ Plus Key [RIP Alert Slider] ✅ Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 ✅ (3x) Periscope Lens ✅ ~7300±mAh + 120W charging ✅ Oxygen OS 16 Excited? pic.twitter.com/vm1lcwSbTD — Shivank Tiwari (@shivankGeeky) September 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)